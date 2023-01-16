As tough as the Covid-19 pandemic was (and still is) there were some pretty cool things to come out of it. Especially for introverts like myself!

The global pandemic created a more socially distant way of life. We saw a rise in popularity of curbside pick-up, mobile ordering, social districts and to-go cocktails. Many of these features have become so popular that we now use them in day-to-day life.

Of course, my favorite aspect of this "new normal" is the part that involves cocktails. No matter the weather outside, one of my favorite things to do is grab a beverage from a local establishment and window shop throughout downtown Kalamazoo's Central Commons Refreshment Area.

In fact, social districts and to-go cocktails have been so successful that a new bill in the Michigan Senate recently passed. That means we're one step closer to having to-go cocktails become a permanent thing here in the Mitten.

Aside from the businesses along the Kalamazoo central commons, who is still offering to-go cocktails in Kalamazoo? Here are several options I've found around town:

Latitude 42- Oshtemo and Portage

The Kalamazoo-area-based brewery has two locations across town and both offer "adult juice boxes" to-go. Flavors rotate frequently; the latest round of flavors include Great Lakes Punch, Blood Orange Basil Lemonade, and Pomegranate Party Punch. Buy one 6-pack for $30 or two 6-packs for $50. Check their website for flavors and more.

Crafted Copper - Kalamazoo

This cocktail lounge is the place for hand-crafted libations and now, luckily, you can take them to-go! According to their Facebook page you can, "Enjoy any one of our handcrafted cocktails or 30 taps at home." The hardest part is choosing which one (or two!) to take with you.

Available at their downtown location only, you can take any of Old Burdick's signature cocktails to-go with you. Enjoy your cocktail once you get home or sip and shop while you walk through the Central Commons Refreshment Area.

