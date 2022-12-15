Drinking districts have been growing in popularity, especially since the pandemic. But, will they go away if we abuse them?

If you don't know, towns set boundaries in certain areas, usually in downtown districts, where you can walk around with an open, alcoholic beverage. Places like Savannah, GA, have been doing this long before the pandemic but, it was a way to help local businesses while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic. We've seen them pop up in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Hastings, and beyond.

However, one local establishment is expressing concerns over the trash that is often being left behind in these districts.

On Facebook, Steve McIntosh, the store director of Vicksburg Family Fare, shared this post:

Is This Happening in Other Drinking Districts?

I have not personally seen any other social media posts mentioning or complaining about excessive litter in nearby drinking districts.

Perhaps, people in those districts pick up their own trash. Or, maybe they have someone to do it for them. In Kalamazoo, an ambassador program was recently introduced to help keep the downtown area clean while also acting as a resource for those visiting the area. Read more below:

Maybe the other towns and cities could implement a similar program? One thing I do know is that when good things are abused or not taken care of, they often get taken away.

The drinking districts continue to be a good option for those wandering around their downtown area. But, if other local businesses are tasked with picking up the trash that they didn't create...how is that fair?

Let's take care of our local towns and businesses with the very easy step of simply disposing of our own trash in an actual trash/recycle bin when we're finished.

