Could Swim Up Bars in Michigan be Allowed This Summer?

Orange cocktail with apple piece on wooden table. Sunny day near mediterranean sea. Summer time Smitt loading...

Are you familiar with swim-up bars? I'm familiar with swim-up bars, I just haven't seen one or been to one just quite yet.

Basically it's a bar set up in a swimming pool area, complete with drinks and a hard working bartender.

Get our free mobile app

According to mlive.com:

If the bills were signed into law. Michigan would become the 25th state in the country to permit swim-up bars.

Did you know that the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is among the tourist destinations that supports the plan? Personally speaking, I have nothing to do with this plan and I support it 100 percent!

Picture this, you're swimming in a beautiful pool somewhere and then all of a sudden you have a craving for a cocktail.

In most cases you would have to get out of the pool, dry yourself off, take a shower, get dressed, and then go to the hotel bar and lounge to get a delicious beverage.

That's way too much work. With a swim-up bar, all you have to do is swim a little and then head over to the swim-up bar and order yourself a drink. What's not to like about that?

I think swim-up bars should be allowed in Michigan this summer. We're always ready to try something new.

Here's what mlive.com has to say:

“Safely accommodating swim-up bars will add to our economy and fill a void in our tourism industry that currently drives people to hotels and attractions in other states,” Wakeman said in a prepared statement. “There is a lot of potential for resorts in Michigan to offer swim-up bars in a safe, controlled environment.”

First and foremost, we have to get the right people to sign off on this whole thing so we can have a little extra fun this summer!