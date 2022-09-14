The average American has a typical workweek of around 40 hours per week. That's 8 hours per day for 5 days a week. 52 weeks in a year, so the average number of working hours in a year is 2,080.

Get our free mobile app

If you're going to spend that much time working you should at least like what you do. If you want a job that offers an amazing view this might be just what you're looking for.

The Michigan Department Of Transportation Is Hiring

Credit: MDOT Via Facebook Credit: MDOT Via Facebook loading...

This job sounds really cool unless you're scared of heights. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring for several jobs that would have you working and help maintain the Iconic Mackinac Bridge

gnagel/ Getty Images gnagel/ Getty Images loading...

What Jobs Are Available And What Do They Pay?

Job: Transportation Maintenance Worker (TMW) 6-E8

Credit: MDOT Via Facebook / Sara J. Martin Credit: MDOT Via Facebook / Sara J. Martin loading...

Job Description: This Transportation Maintenance Worker 6-E8 will work at the St. Ignace or Engadine Garage from approximately the end of October until mid-April each year. This position will then job change to a Steeplejack 8-E9 position working at the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) in St. Ignace, MI from approximately mid-April until end of October each year, at which time the position will then job change back to the St. Ignace or Engadine Garage as a Transportation Maintenance Worker 6-E8.

Bridge maintenance positions pay between $18.47 and $25.96 per hour.

You can apply for the job by clicking here.

Job: Steeplejack 8-E9

Credit: MDOT Via Facebook / Tim Burke Credit: MDOT Via Facebook / Tim Burke loading...

Job Description: Performs maintenance, repairs and follows all safety regulations over waterways and above 300', sandblasting, painting, washing, greasing, oiling, bolting, caulking, forming, cement work and inspections of the Mackinac Bridge using various tools, equipment, materials, and specialized knowledge and principles of maintenance trades. Perform concrete repairs on substructure, deck, curbs, sidewalks and bituminous surfaces. Perform all related work required on all approaches, buildings, and right of ways

Steeplejack employees can earn between $18.47 and $29.02 per hour.

You can apply for the job by clicking here.

Watch: The Building Of The Mackinac Bridge