This Is a MUST For Kalamazoo Dogs!

With the snow, ice, salt and temps so low your dog needs a set of booties!

I can almost guarantee that most dogs will hate be bundled up, but with this arctic freeze with snow hitting Southwest Michigan, it might be a good idea to at least try to protect our fur babies.

The American Kennel Club posted about using booties to protect your pup...

Love them or hate them, booties are a good way to keep your pup’s paws covered during the winter months. Not every breed is intended to withstand cold weather, therefore booties are an effective way to protect your canine’s paws because they offer warmth, full coverage, and are durable. To find your dog’s right size measure from the heel to the tip of the toenail

Not only can your dog's paw pads be hurt by the cold but according to Cesarway.com it can be dangerous....

Be aware that salt and most de-icers can be toxic to our canine friends. Try to keep your dog away from roads and sidewalks that have been heavily treated with salt and chemical de-icers. There are pet friendly de-icers available for use on your own sidewalks and driveway and you should encourage your neighbors to do the same.

I had a cat that into a toxic de-icer and it was heart breaking, in the end she had to be put down and I would never wish that on anyone.

Now, we will see how a dog handles wearing boots!