Adorable Pitbull Puppy Available for Adoption in Kalamazoo

Little Audi is one member of the cutest little litter of love. Come to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan in Kalamazoo to snuggle these babies.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan spays or neuters all animals to reduce the ever-growing problem of pet homelessness. All immunizations are current, and pets are micro-chipped, for their safe return. Thank you for looking, we would love to meet you!

Adorable puppies available for adoption in Kalamazoo, Michigan Photo courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan loading...

Your adoption fee covers medical costs which include shots and spay/neutering.

Adopt Audi from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee: $280.00

Age: 3 Months and 6 days old

Gender: Female

Size: Small

Weight: 8.2 pounds

Shots up to date: Yes

Spayed / Neutered: Yes

OK with kids: Not Sure

OK with dogs: Not Sure

OK with cats: Not Sure

If you'd like to help the adorable dogs and cats at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan you can do so in several different ways. Adopting and fostering helps make room for other dogs and cats, saving lives. Donating helps the SPCA of Southwest Michigan provide medical treatment and food for these cute critters. You can also find out more information on volunteering by tapping here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

