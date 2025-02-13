Adorable Pitbull Puppy Available for Adoption in Kalamazoo
Little Audi is one member of the cutest little litter of love. Come to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan in Kalamazoo to snuggle these babies.
The SPCA of Southwest Michigan spays or neuters all animals to reduce the ever-growing problem of pet homelessness. All immunizations are current, and pets are micro-chipped, for their safe return. Thank you for looking, we would love to meet you!
Your adoption fee covers medical costs which include shots and spay/neutering.
Adopt Audi from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Adoption Fee: $280.00
- Age: 3 Months and 6 days old
- Gender: Female
- Size: Small
- Weight: 8.2 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK with kids: Not Sure
- OK with dogs: Not Sure
- OK with cats: Not Sure
Get more info and photos of Audi by tapping here.
If you'd like to help the adorable dogs and cats at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan you can do so in several different ways. Adopting and fostering helps make room for other dogs and cats, saving lives. Donating helps the SPCA of Southwest Michigan provide medical treatment and food for these cute critters. You can also find out more information on volunteering by tapping here.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
Gallery Credit: Laura Hardy