Meet Cadillac, The Playful Pup Ready For A Forever Home
Cadillac’s got a heart full of joy and a wagging tail ready to brighten up any household.
Isn't this one-year-old pup the cutest? He is full of love and energy. He is happiest when he is running around outside and playing as well as cuddling after play time. This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan has to say about this playful cuddle bug.
Cadillac has done well with other dogs and could make a great canine companion in the right home. He already knows some basics like “sit,” and while he’s strong on leash at first, he settles into a nice rhythm after a bit of walking. With consistency and guidance, he’ll continue to grow into an even more wonderful partner.
Adopt Cadillac from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Breed: Pitty Mix
- Adoption Fee: $200 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)
- Age: 1 Year and 4 months
- Gender: Male
- Size: Medium
- Weight: 48 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK With Other Pets: Bring your pet(s) to the shelter for a meet and greet.
Tap here to get more info and photos of Cadillac.
READ MORE: A Flamingo Gets A Custom Leg Brace At John Ball Zoo
You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
Tap here to see all of the gorgeous dogs and cats featured on Dog Days.
Dogs on Kayaks in Michigan
Michigan dogs in kayaks
Get our free mobile app
7 Dog-Friendly Beaches in West Michigan
A day at the beach isn't the same without man's best friend. You and your pup are allowed to go to these beaches together. Information comes from the State of Michigan and Bring Fido.
Note: All these parks require a recreation passport.
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill