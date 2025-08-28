Cadillac’s got a heart full of joy and a wagging tail ready to brighten up any household.

Isn't this one-year-old pup the cutest? He is full of love and energy. He is happiest when he is running around outside and playing as well as cuddling after play time. This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan has to say about this playful cuddle bug.

Cadillac has done well with other dogs and could make a great canine companion in the right home. He already knows some basics like “sit,” and while he’s strong on leash at first, he settles into a nice rhythm after a bit of walking. With consistency and guidance, he’ll continue to grow into an even more wonderful partner.

Adopt Cadillac from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Breed: Pitty Mix

Adoption Fee: $200 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)

Age: 1 Year and 4 months

Gender: Male

Size: Medium

Weight: 48 pounds

Shots up to date: Yes

Spayed / Neutered: Yes

Yes OK With Other Pets: Bring your pet(s) to the shelter for a meet and greet.

Tap here to get more info and photos of Cadillac.

You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

