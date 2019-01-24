Chuck From The SPCA of Southwest Michigan Needs A Loving Home

You will fall in love when you meet Chuck!

Chuck is a 7 year old Pomeranian that found himself at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Chuck has the PERFECT temperament; he is so incredibly sweet! He gets along with other animals and is incredibly gentle. When you look into his eyes, you do fall head over heels for this little man!

Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis

Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.

FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,

Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,

One month of free pet medical insurance,

Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.

Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…

Blankets

Gently used blankets

Towels

Gently used towels

Kitty Litter

Dish soap

Laundry soap

Bleach

Pet toys

Pet treats

ABOUT THE SPCA: