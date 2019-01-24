Chuck From The SPCA of Southwest Michigan Needs A Loving Home
You will fall in love when you meet Chuck!
Chuck is a 7 year old Pomeranian that found himself at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Chuck has the PERFECT temperament; he is so incredibly sweet! He gets along with other animals and is incredibly gentle. When you look into his eyes, you do fall head over heels for this little man!
Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis
- Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.
- FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,
- Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,
- One month of free pet medical insurance,
- Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.
Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…
- Blankets
- Gently used blankets
- Towels
- Gently used towels
- Kitty Litter
- Dish soap
- Laundry soap
- Bleach
- Pet toys
- Pet treats
ABOUT THE SPCA:
- WHAT: You can go to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and meet lots of dogs and cats that are ready for adoption!
- ABOUT: The SPCA is dedicated to addressing the ever-growing plague of pet homelessness. It’s here to save forgotten dogs and cats in our community and place them in responsible forever homes. All animals are fixed, vaccinated and microchipped.
- LOCATION: SPCA of Southwest Michigan: Pet Rescue & Adoption Center, 6955 W KL Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan
HOURS: Tuesday-Friday 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and by appointment.
WEBSITE: spcaswmich.org