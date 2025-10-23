When compassion meets a furry family in need, something beautiful unfolds. Our journey with a feral cat family is a story that warms the heart.

A couple of years ago, my wife and I noticed a feral cat with a litter of kittens in our backyard. We did what we could to keep them fed and warm. Happily, that litter of kittens was taken by a neighbor.

Last June, we noticed that the same cat was pregnant again. We worked hard to befriend her, and she trusted us with her new litter of kittens. When the time was right, we scooped up mom and the 4 babies and got them all fixed and vaccinated.

Since then, we have fostered this cat family in our. We named all of the kittens after Detroit Lions: Ra, Hutch, Montgomery, and Campbell. We have decided to keep the momma cat and Ra. However, it's now time to find furever homes for the other three kittens.

Below is the Facebook live video of Dana Marshall presenting these adorable feline babies to Katie Timber from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan.

Adopt Campbell, Monty or Hutch from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Breed: 2 Red Tabbies and 1 Brown Tabby

2 Red Tabbies and 1 Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $80

$80 Age: 4-5 months old

4-5 months old Genders: Campbell and Hutch are male, and Monty is female.

Campbell and Hutch are male, and Monty is female. Size: Small

Small Shots up to date: Yes

Yes Spayed / Neutered: Yes

Yes OK With Other Pets: Yes

These 3 kittens are very playful and lovable. They're good with other pets and litterboxes. They're also AMAZING mousers.

You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

