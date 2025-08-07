Meet Maui The Playful Pup Ready For A Forever Home
At just two years old, Maui's playful spirit and love for cuddles make him the perfect companion. Who could resist that adorable face?
Maui has been at the shelter for two months. He's a super lovable doggie that deserves an equally lovable home. This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan has to say about this playful furbaby.
Maui is a sweet and playful 2-year-old male dog weighing around 70 pounds. With a heart as big as his paws, he’s always ready for fun—especially if toys or a game of fetch are involved. Maui loves spending time with people and thrives on attention, affection, and outdoor play. Whether he's chasing a ball or snuggling up after a long day, Maui brings joy and energy wherever he goes.
Get our free mobile app
Adopt Maui from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Breed: Australian Shepherd Pointer
- Adoption Fee: $250 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)
- Age: 2 Years and 3 months
- Gender: Male
- Size: Large
- Weight: 70 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK With Other Pets: Bring your pet(s) to the shelter for a meet and greet.
Tap here to get more info and photos of Maui.
WARNING MICHIGAN DOG OWNERS: Washing Your Dog With Dr. Bronners Could Kill Them
You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
Tap here to see all of the gorgeous dogs and cats featured on Dog Days.
These Common Items Found In Michigan Homes Could Kill Your Dog
A lot of dogs love getting into things they shouldn't. Most of the time it's not a big deal but if they get into these common household items it could kill them.
Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh
7 Dog-Friendly Beaches in West Michigan
A day at the beach isn't the same without man's best friend. You and your pup are allowed to go to these beaches together. Information comes from the State of Michigan and Bring Fido.
Note: All these parks require a recreation passport.
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill