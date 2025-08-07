At just two years old, Maui's playful spirit and love for cuddles make him the perfect companion. Who could resist that adorable face?

Maui has been at the shelter for two months. He's a super lovable doggie that deserves an equally lovable home. This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan has to say about this playful furbaby.

Maui is a sweet and playful 2-year-old male dog weighing around 70 pounds. With a heart as big as his paws, he’s always ready for fun—especially if toys or a game of fetch are involved. Maui loves spending time with people and thrives on attention, affection, and outdoor play. Whether he's chasing a ball or snuggling up after a long day, Maui brings joy and energy wherever he goes.

Photo courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan Photo courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan loading...

Get our free mobile app

Adopt Maui from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Breed: Australian Shepherd Pointer

Australian Shepherd Pointer Adoption Fee: $250 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)

$250 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.) Age: 2 Years and 3 months

2 Years and 3 months Gender: Male

Male Size: Large

Large Weight: 70 pounds

70 pounds Shots up to date: Yes

Yes Spayed / Neutered: Yes

Yes OK With Other Pets: Bring your pet(s) to the shelter for a meet and greet.

Tap here to get more info and photos of Maui.

WARNING MICHIGAN DOG OWNERS: Washing Your Dog With Dr. Bronners Could Kill Them

WARNING MICHIGAN DOG OWNERS: Washing Your Dog With Dr. Bronners Could Kill Them

You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

Tap here to see all of the gorgeous dogs and cats featured on Dog Days.

Tap here to see all of the gorgeous dogs and cats featured on Dog Days.

These Common Items Found In Michigan Homes Could Kill Your Dog A lot of dogs love getting into things they shouldn't. Most of the time it's not a big deal but if they get into these common household items it could kill them. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh