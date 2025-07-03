Meet Lil Bits, The Gentle Giant Looking For A Forever Home
With her loving nature and big heart, Lil Bits is more than just a pet; she’s the companion you didn’t know you needed.
This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan has to say about this gentle giant.
Lil Bits is a sweet, gentle 7-year-old Great Dane with a heart as big as her paws 🐾 She is part of our Cages to Carefree program and is ready for her forever home. At about 95 pounds, Lil Bits may be large, but she's all softness and soul. She likes gentle walks and back scratches. Since she prefers to have her belongings to herself, she would be most comfortable as the only animal in the home--where she can fully enjoy the love and attention of her people.
Adopt Lil Bits from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Adoption Fee: $125 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)
- Age: 7 Years and 8 months
- Gender: Female
- Size: Extra Large
- Weight: 95 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- Potty Trained: Not Sure
Tap here to get more info and photos of Lil Bits
You can apply to adopt Lil Bits by clicking here.
If you are interested in helping the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, you can do so by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Donations provide medical treatment and food for these cute critters at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
