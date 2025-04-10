Hannah’s Journey: From Shy Pup To Playful Companion

This one-year-old dog loves long car rides and cozy cuddles. Discover how Hannah's timid nature could blossom in the right home in Southwest Michigan.

This adorable little pitty mix is shy but lovable and playful, according to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan,

She’s very loving! She gets a little mouthy when she gets excited but listens when she’s told “no.” I think if a family were to work with her on this, it would be an easy habit to fix. Hannah likes to ride in the passenger seat of the car. She was very calm and would nap if she was in the car for long enough.

This little cutie was afraid to explore until she met another dog. That's when Hannah found her courage and curiosity.

Hannah loves any kind of attention you will give her. She loves playing tug-o-war, ball, and wrestling. Hannah is also a big fan of bedtime snuggles. Be prepared for the cutest thing you've ever seen: bedtime zoomies.

If you have another pet, you should bring your pet to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan so they can meet before adopting. With that being said, Hannah seems to be dog-friendly with all sizes of dogs and gentle with a cat she met, but the cat didn’t like her.

Adopt Hannah from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee: $200.00 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)

Age: 1 Year and 1 month

Gender: Female

Size: Medium

Weight: 38 pounds

Shots up to date: Yes

Spayed / Neutered: Yes

Potty Trained: Yes

Tap here to get more info and photos of Hannah.

There are a few ways you can help the adorable dogs and cats at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Adopting and fostering will help make room for other dogs and cats at the shelter, which means you're saving lives. Donating helps the SPCA of Southwest Michigan provide medical treatment and food for these cute critters. Tap here to get more information on volunteering.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

