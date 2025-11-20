When the temperature drops, not every pet has a safe place to go. This program is here to make sure none of our four-legged neighbors are left out in the cold.

Animal lovers of Southwest Michigan, listen up. If you see a dog in your neighborhood that's left out in the cold without proper shelter or food and water, the SPCA of Southwest Michigan would like to help with their program called Cold Noses, Warm Hearts.

Our Cold Noses, Warm Hearts program is built on a simple belief: every animal deserves warmth, safety, and love—no matter where they come from. Through this program, the SPCA of Southwest Michigan provides essential outreach and support to pets and families in need throughout our community.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan The SPCA of Southwest Michigan loading...

When Michigan temperatures drop, vulnerable animals are at the greatest risk. That's why the SPCA of Southwest Michigan created this much-needed program.

What Does The Cold Noses, Warm Hearts Program Help With?

Emergency shelter support for dogs and cats facing unsafe or outdoor living conditions

for dogs and cats facing unsafe or outdoor living conditions Distribution of warm bedding, winter coats, straw, and insulated shelter materials

Free and low-cost vaccines, microchips, and spay/neuter services for pets in underserved communities

for pets in underserved communities Pet food pantry support to help families keep their animals fed and safe at home

to help families keep their animals fed and safe at home Community outreach visits to check on at-risk pets and provide supplies, education, and resources

to check on at-risk pets and provide supplies, education, and resources Assistance for municipal shelters lacking cold-weather resources

If you know of an animal in need, please contact Katie Timber: Katie@spcaswmich.org

Read More: How To Avoid Hitting A Deer & What To Do After Hitting A Deer in Michigan

Tap here to get more info if you would like to adopt, foster, donate, or volunteer with the SPCA of Southwest Michigan.

