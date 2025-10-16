What if your next hiking buddy is a big, playful dog named Bumper? He's just a wag away from finding home.

This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Bumper.

Bumper is a big, lovable guy with an even bigger personality! This 5-year-old loves to get out and explore the world, especially on walks where he can put his nose to work and take in all the smells around him. He’s happiest when he’s on the go and enjoys having something to do, whether that’s a good sniffing adventure or spending time with people who appreciate his playful energy. Bumper loves being pet and never turns down a tasty treat. He’s a strong, enthusiastic boy who brings plenty of excitement wherever he goes, and his zest for life is contagious. With his big size and even bigger heart, Bumper will make a fun and loyal companion for someone who enjoys an outgoing, adventurous dog by their side.

Adopt Bumper from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee: $250 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)

Tap here to get more info and photos of Bumper.

You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

