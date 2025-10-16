Bumper The Big Dog Is Ready For His Forever Home
What if your next hiking buddy is a big, playful dog named Bumper? He's just a wag away from finding home.
This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Bumper.
Bumper is a big, lovable guy with an even bigger personality! This 5-year-old loves to get out and explore the world, especially on walks where he can put his nose to work and take in all the smells around him. He’s happiest when he’s on the go and enjoys having something to do, whether that’s a good sniffing adventure or spending time with people who appreciate his playful energy.
Bumper loves being pet and never turns down a tasty treat. He’s a strong, enthusiastic boy who brings plenty of excitement wherever he goes, and his zest for life is contagious. With his big size and even bigger heart, Bumper will make a fun and loyal companion for someone who enjoys an outgoing, adventurous dog by their side.
Adopt Bumper from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Adoption Fee: $250 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)
- Age: 5 Years old
- Gender: Male
- Size: Extra Large
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK With Other Pets: Unsure
Tap here to get more info and photos of Bumper.
You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
Tap here to see all of the gorgeous dogs and cats featured on Dog Days.
