Meet Blossom, The Loving Pittie Mix Searching For A Home
Imagine coming home to a furry friend like Blossom, a four-year-old pittie mix who's all about love and companionship. She's eager for her forever home.
The SPCA of Southwest Michigan has a happy and lovable pittie mix looking for her forever home.
Blossom is nearly 4 years old, is good with other dogs, and loves giving and receiving lots of love and attention. Just look at that cute face.
Adopt Blossom from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Breed: Pitty Mix
- Adoption Fee: $250 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)
- Age: 3 Years and 8 months
- Gender: Female
- Size: Large
- Weight: 45 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK With Other Pets: Blossom is good with other dogs. Bring your pet(s) to the shelter for a meet and greet.
Tap here to get more info and photos of Blossom.
You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
