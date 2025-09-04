Imagine coming home to a furry friend like Blossom, a four-year-old pittie mix who's all about love and companionship. She's eager for her forever home.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan has a happy and lovable pittie mix looking for her forever home.

Blossom is nearly 4 years old, is good with other dogs, and loves giving and receiving lots of love and attention. Just look at that cute face.

Photo Courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan Photo Courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan loading...

Adopt Blossom from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Breed: Pitty Mix

Pitty Mix Adoption Fee: $250 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)

$250 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.) Age: 3 Years and 8 months

3 Years and 8 months Gender: Female

Female Size: Large

Large Weight: 45 pounds

45 pounds Shots up to date: Yes

Yes Spayed / Neutered: Yes

Yes OK With Other Pets: Blossom is good with other dogs. Bring your pet(s) to the shelter for a meet and greet.

Tap here to get more info and photos of Blossom.

READ MORE: A Flamingo Gets A Custom Leg Brace At John Ball Zoo

READ MORE: A Flamingo Gets A Custom Leg Brace At John Ball Zoo

You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

There is another way you can help dogs and cats here in Southwest Michigan and have a blast while doing it. Join us for the Fur Ball Gala on October 9th. Tap here for all of the details. You can not miss this event.

Tap here to see all of the gorgeous dogs and cats featured on Dog Days.

Tap here to see all of the gorgeous dogs and cats featured on Dog Days.

7 Dog-Friendly Beaches in West Michigan A day at the beach isn't the same without man's best friend. You and your pup are allowed to go to these beaches together. Information comes from the State of Michigan and Bring Fido. Note: All these parks require a recreation passport. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill