What is your cheese telling you?

While I am captivated by the deliciously creamy taste of a nice brie, smoked gouda, or even manchego, I had no idea that my cheese was magic.

That's what Chicago-based "Kitchen Witch" Jennifer Billock is telling us, anyways!

Billock tells the Cheese Professor she first began reading tarot cards at age 15; she then grew interested in telling fortunes by food, such as tea leaves, and that's how she discovered:

Tyromancy

If you've never heard of the art of tyromancy you certainly aren't alone! I first discovered the practice on TikTok via creator @Maloney_Made however, the ancient practice of divination through dairy dates back to the 2nd century.

How Does it Work?

Billock, who offers in-person sessions on the north side of Chicago and via Zoom, first starts off with an informative presentation on the history of divining by cheese. Clients are provided with 4 pieces of cheese to snack on, afterwards Billock will examine your remaining cheese to decipher its message.

Which Cheese Works Best?

According to her website while 4 different pieces of cheese are preferred they are not required; this is more of a "do what feels right" sort of situation. The process even works with vegan cheese!

Bring one to four pieces of cheese that have variations on the surface or can be smeared. Blue and Swiss are the most common, but anything with veins, ash, mold, or holes will work. Crumbled cheese can work as well, but might not get as good results.

Sessions usually take about 45 minutes and cost $50 per person for a reading; solo and private group sessions are also offered where Jennifer comes to you.

If you are curious about the world of tyromancy check out Jennifer's website. I have to admit-- I'm curious myself. Thankfully Chicago is only a short drive away because I would prefer to meet with Jennifer and get my reading done in person.

Tell your friends: cheese is magic!

