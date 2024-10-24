Brazen Ohio Thieves Steal 100 Right-Footed Shoes

Three burglars stole $50,000 worth of single-right shoes in Cincinnati. The question is, why?

This crime is ab-shoe-lutely bonkers. A business owner in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood is left scratching his head as he watches security video footage of 3 men breaking into his store, Sole Bros 513, and stealing at least 100 display shoes. The weirdest thing about this is, that all of the shoes stolen were for the right foot only. They didn't steal any money or boxes that contained pairs of shoes. This is the kind of crime that just knocks your socks off.

Luke Kern, the manager of Sole Bros 513 was also perplexed as he spoke to Fox 19 Now,

I don’t know what their motive was in taking one shoe, not the pair and not the box; you can’t do anything with that; you can’t sell just one shoe. You usually have to sell it with the box.

Cincinnati Police are working to identify the three right shoe bandits who allegedly stole $50,000 worth of right shoes. If you have any information about this crime or the suspect involved please call the Cincinnati Police Department’s District One at 513-765-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. Lace be honest, law enforcement is ready to shoe these three criminals the way to jail. However, this investigation is keeping the police on their heels. OK, I'll stop with the puns and shoe myself out.

