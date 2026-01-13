Surprising as it sounds, your freezer could be a prime spot for cash-thirsty burglars. Let’s rethink our hiding places.

If you keep money, passports, and other valuables in any of these 'secret places,' you might want to move them ASAP.

Reader's Digest recently released an eye-opening story about those hiding places we think are safe from criminals. It turns out, we, the public, got it very wrong. Some of the places burglars check for valuables will blow your mind. Are you hiding anything awesome in one or more of the areas below?

10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading Michigan Homes

Freezer

There's no way a stranger is going through my freezer looking for valuables, right? Wrong. That burglar is looking for cold, hard cash. All ice-cold puns aside, don't hide valuables in your freezer unless those valuables are perishable.

Liquor Cabinet

If you grew up poor like me, a liquor cabinet was not a thing in your home. Some people hide things like jewelry in liquor cabinets, and it's no secret to criminals.

Suitcase

When it comes to identity theft, your suitcase is likely the first place a criminal will look for items like a passport and other forms of identification.

Under the Mattress

In general, the master bedroom will always be the first stop for burglars. Not to mention, people have been stuffing anything they want to keep a secret under their mattresses for generations. This is no secret. Don't do it.

Vase

I've heard of people keeping an emergency $100 bill or a key to a safe in a vase. Guess what? The bad guys have heard that, too.

Dresser Drawers

Many people hide things in their dresser drawers out of convenience. Anything from jewelry to cash can be found in many more dressers around Michigan. Reader's Digest suggests balling small valuables up in a sock instead of a shoe box or anything that looks out of place in a dresser drawer.

Bedroom Closet

The bad guys know that you keep things you love on the top shelf in your closet. They also know that you might have left something fun in your jacket pockets, like car keys or cash.

Medicine Cabinet

If you keep valuables in your medicine cabinet, thinking that's a boring place for somebody to look, you couldn't be more wrong. Many burglars are looking for valuable medications as well as money and jewelry.

Office or Desk Drawers

This one seems obvious to me, but it is still worth noting. A mix of valuables and personal information can be found in a lot of office or desk drawers.

One thing that didn't make the Reader's Digest list that you should consider. Do NOT hang your car keys right next to the front door or next to the door to the garage. Also, do not set your car keys in a cute basket in your mud room or small table near the entrance. Criminals are known to kick doors in while you are home, reach for keys by the door, and steal your car.

