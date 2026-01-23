Imagine facing charges that could lead to a multi-million dollar reward. A few fugitives are caught in that web right now.

The FBI Detroit Field Office or the U.S. Marshals Service is handling all of the cases listed below. If you have any information related to these cases, please get in touch with your local law enforcement agency, the Detroit FBI field office, or the U.S. Marshals.

9 Most Wanted Fugitives in Michigan According to the FBI and U.S. Marshals

Mary Carole Carroll, Mary Carol McDonnell, Mary Carroll McDonnell, Mary C. Carroll, Mary Carroll McDonald

FBI.gov and Canva FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: December 28, 1951

Place of Birth: Michigan

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 145 pounds

Gender: Female

Race: White

Wanted For: On December 12, 2018, a federal arrest warrant was issued for McDonnell in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Santa Ana, California, after she was charged with Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft. It is believed McDonnell is currently in Dubai.

Mary Carole McDonnell is wanted for her alleged involvement in a fraud scheme in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California. Beginning in approximately July of 2017, and continuing to May of 2018, McDonnell is alleged to have knowingly, and with the intent to defraud, devised and participated in a scheme to obtain money, funds, assets, and property owned by Banc of California.

Click here for more information.

Yanlai Zhong, aka Sydney Chung (Reward of up to $15 Million)

FBI.gov and Canva FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: February 12, 1983

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Male

Race: Asian

Wanted For: On January 31, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Zhong in the United States District Court of the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after he was charged with Conspiracy.

Yanlai Zhong, aka, Sydney Chung, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a years-long conspiracy to unlawfully export and smuggle U.S.-origin electronic components from the United States to Iran. It is alleged that he unlawfully exported and smuggled U.S. export controlled items through China and Hong Kong ultimately for the benefit of entities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), which supervises Iran’s development and production of missiles, weapons, and military aerial equipment to include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

Click here for more information.

Emily Liu, Baoxia Lau, Emily Lau, Baojuan Liu

FBI.gov and Canva FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: September 10, 1981

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Gender: Female

Race: Asian

Wanted For: On January 30, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Liu in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C. after she was charged with Conspiracy; Unlawful Export of U.S.-Origin Goods to Iran; Smuggling Goods from the United States; Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations; Submitting False or Misleading Export Information; and Aiding and Abetting.

Baoxia "Emily" Liu is wanted for her alleged involvement in a years-long conspiracy to unlawfully export and smuggle U.S.-origin electronic components from the United States to Iran. It is alleged that she unlawfully exported and smuggled U.S. export controlled items through China and Hong Kong ultimately for the benefit of entities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), which supervises Iran’s development and production of missiles, weapons, and military aerial equipment to include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

Click here for more information.

Edgardo Luis Pérez a.k.a. Eddie Pérez

EDGARDO LUIS PEREZ FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: May 19th, 1982

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 140-160 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: White (Hispanic)

Wanted For: Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution - Felony Murder

Perez has ties to Indiana, Michigan, Puerto Rico, and Tijuana, Mexico.

Click here for more information.

Darren Anthony Robinson

DARREN ANTHONY ROBINSON FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: January 31, 1970

Hair Color: Bald

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 180 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Wanted For: Wire Fraud; Money Laundering

On January 11, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Robinson in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, after he was charged with eleven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

Tap here for more information.

JEROLD C. DUNNING

FBI.gov and Canva FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: December 7th, 1959

Place of Birth: Michigan

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 170 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: White

Scars: scar above left eye

Wanted For: Unlawful Flight To Avoid Prosecution - Lewd And Lascivious Behavior On A Child; Failure To Appear

Dunning is known to have experience working with fiberglass used for building boats. Dunning enjoys outdoor activities such as four-wheeling, camping, fishing, and skiing (water/snow). He owns several guns for recreational purposes. He reportedly has never been violent. Dunning has ties to Florida and Tennessee. Dunning may have fled from the United States to Brazil.

Tap here for more information.

RODA ABDULHASSAN TAHER

FBI.gov and Canva FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Date of Birth: November 1, 1978, January 1, 1978, January 11, 1978, June 21, 1979

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California

Hair Color: Black, worn bald

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 150 to 190 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: White

Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering; Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud; Money Laundering (21 counts); Transactions in Criminally Derived Property (18 counts)

Taher may travel to Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Boston, Massachusetts, and Farmington Hills or Detroit, Michigan.

Tap here for more information.

Read More: New Michigan Law To Save Billions In Unnecessary State Spending

Read More: New Michigan Law To Save Billions In Unnecessary State Spending

Derrell Brown

U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted Derrell Brown U.S. Marshals loading...

U.S. Marshals Most Wanted - Derrell Brown

Aliases: JJ Robinson, Michael Richardson, Marcus Wright

Date of Birth: February 3rd, 1974

Race: African American

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Weight: 180

Height: 5'8"

Wanted For: Double Murder

Wanted In: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Reward: $25,000

Derrell Brown has a history of violence toward women leading up to the murder of his girlfriend and her niece in Grand Rapids in 2019. Get more on this heartbreaking story by clicking here.

Tamera Williams

U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted Tamera Williams U.S. Marshals loading...

U.S. Marshals Most Wanted - Tamera Williams

Aliases: Tammy, Renee, Tamera Hood

Date of Birth: March 18, 1979

Race: African American

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Weight: 190

Height: 5'5"

Wanted For: First Degree Murder

Wanted In: Wayne County, Michigan

Reward: $25,000

Tamera Williams allegedly shot her boyfriend, then dismembered his body and discarded his body parts along 1-75 near Hancock, Ohio. Williams is a trained phlebotomist and may be working in medical clinics, according to the U.S. Marshals.

If you have any information on one of the cases above, please contact the FBI in Detroit by tapping here or the U.S. Marshals by tapping here.