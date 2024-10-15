Shoplifters Caught on Camera at Plato&#8217;s Closet in Portage

Shoplifters Caught on Camera at Plato’s Closet in Portage

Photos courtesy of Plato's Closet Facebook Video, Google Street View and Canva

Two women walk out of Plato's Closet in Portage with arms full of clothing.  Check out the security footage.

Chances are good that you've seen or heard the "demure" trend that started with TikTok creator Jools Lebron using the words  "very mindful, very demure."  Plato's Closet in Portage recently borrowed from that trend when they posted photos and a video of two women shoplifting in their store on Facebook,

See how all our other customers paid BEFORE walking out of the store with armfuls of clothes?? Very mindful!! Leaving without paying is NOT very demure, and we like to keep it cutesy here at Plato’s Portage 🎀 If you have any information on these two please send us a dm! We’d love to have a chat and remind them how shopping works!

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

I have so much respect for whoever wrote that Facebook post as they were far more demure and mindful than I could ever be.

Please take a moment and take a gander at the photos and video below.  If you think you recognize the people going on a free and illegal shopping spree at Plato's you can DM them on their Facebook Page by tapping here.

Photo courtesy of Plato's Closet in Portage
loading...
Photo courtesy of Plato's Closet in Portage
loading...
Photo courtesy of Plato's Closet in Portage
loading...

Tornado Damage in Southwest Michigan on May 7th, 2024

Porch Pirate Heaven: Ranking 50 States for Package Theft

Do you think your state is America's hotbed for Porch Pirates? To determine which state experiences the most Porch Piracy, iPostal1 looked into relevant search data, including phrases like 'Amazon delivery stolen,' 'DHL lost my package,' and other similar terms between March 2023 and March 2024. Let's countdown to America's Worst State for Package Theft.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: Crime, portage, Shoplifting, theft
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Videos

More From WKFR