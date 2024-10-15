Two women walk out of Plato's Closet in Portage with arms full of clothing. Check out the security footage.

Chances are good that you've seen or heard the "demure" trend that started with TikTok creator Jools Lebron using the words "very mindful, very demure." Plato's Closet in Portage recently borrowed from that trend when they posted photos and a video of two women shoplifting in their store on Facebook,

See how all our other customers paid BEFORE walking out of the store with armfuls of clothes?? Very mindful!! Leaving without paying is NOT very demure, and we like to keep it cutesy here at Plato’s Portage 🎀 If you have any information on these two please send us a dm! We’d love to have a chat and remind them how shopping works!

I have so much respect for whoever wrote that Facebook post as they were far more demure and mindful than I could ever be.

Please take a moment and take a gander at the photos and video below. If you think you recognize the people going on a free and illegal shopping spree at Plato's you can DM them on their Facebook Page by tapping here.

Shoplifters Caught on Camera at Plato's Closet in Portage Photo courtesy of Plato's Closet in Portage loading...

