Video: Ohio Man Arrested After His 9-Year-Old Son Runs Him Over

This Ohio father is having the worst week ever and it's caught on video.

I'm not going to judge this guy for teaching his son how to drive at a young age. My father taught me to drive when I was 11. You could do stuff like that in the 80s. However, this bad day could have been much worse as you can see in the crazy video caught by a neighbor's security camera.

The father, who was allegedly intoxicated, stood outside of the open driver-side door while his 9-year-old son sat in the driver's seat. The dad was attempting to teach his boy how to back the car out of the driveway. The small boy didn't know the difference between the brake pedal and the gas pedal which led to dad getting dragged underneath the car, across the street, and into a poll as you can see in the video below.

Why would you teach a 9-year-old boy to drive on a Sunday morning while you're drinking? Maybe they felt upstaged by the 8-year-old Ohio girl who drove her parent's car to Target less than a month ago. Check out that full story below.

Read More: Missing 8-Year-Old Ohio Girl Drove Parents Car to Target

The 36-year-old Ohio man has to deal with more than injuries and a wrecked car from this incident according to WTOL 11 in Toledo,

Court records state Williams was charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was also cited for traffic violations.

