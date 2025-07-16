The Lobby Bar Opens In Radisson Hotel Downtown Kalamazoo

In Michigan, there are two things that can bring people together and we happen to do both of those things well. Those two things are food and alcohol, and there are tons of great eats in the state, and we are clearly known for the many breweries and wineries that are scattered throughout the state. So much so, that people travel here just to visit some of these places.

When you travel you have to find somewhere to stay in which most people opt for a hotel stay while others will try Airbnb. Often times, hotels offer you the convenience of being located near your obligations while also housing everything you need in just one building.

One of the main attractions for many people when choosing a hotel is the access to quality food and drinks. Most people are looking to be located near many options while some are mostly interested in the option that they don't have to change out of their pajamas to get. Yeah, the bar/restaurant that's in the hotel lobby.

Have You Heard Of The Lobby Bar Opening In The Radisson Hotel in Kalamazoo?

That's why the Radisson Hotel in Kalamazoo decided they needed to add a bar to their lobby that would serve as a warm welcome to incoming visitors. The new space is called The Lobby Bar and is replacing the former home of RIO gift shop which will reopen later in the year as a grab and go station.

The Lobby Bar opened to the public on July 19th and is catered towards hotel guests after a day of travel but is open to anyone. They are open for drinks and light fare from 3pm-9pm Tuesdays-Thursdays and 3pm-10pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Mlive via MSN reports about the following cocktails and food menu:

The cocktails are classic in substance but carry creative connection to the city in name. The “Checker’ed Past” whiskey sour, $14, is a nod to the iconic yellow taxi cabs that were manufactured in Kalamazoo. “I’ve got a Gal,” a $13 cosmopolitan, pays homage to the 1942 Glenn Miller song, “(I’ve Got a Gal in) Kalamazoo." Beer, wine and non-alcoholic cocktails are also available. The small bites menu offers nine options, from popcorn topped with truffle oil, sea salt, parmesan and chives for $8 to the Szechuan-glazed pork belly bites served with Asian slaw & pickles for $16.

Read More: Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest At Radisson Hotel

All of the cocktails will be made with spirits and products from Michigan while they will be stocked with mostly beer and wine options from the Mitten state as well. This will be a nice place for people to start while they are waiting for Old Burdick's to finish its renovation.