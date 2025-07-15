Radisson Hotel To Host 14th Annual Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest

Board games are meant to entertain people, but many people often don't see the educational and strategical value to many board games. Granted, if you're playing monopoly or life, you're using all strategy but other games like candy land, trouble, and sorry come down to mostly luck and having fun.

Get our free mobile app

One of the most educational and strategical board games to every be created is Scrabble. It's simply a game where you have to have some preexisting knowledge, quick thinking, and forward thinking to set yourself up for success while also blocking your opponents as well.

Scrabble isn't just a game to see who comes out as the winner and the loser but also can be used to help individuals of all ages improve their literacy skills. The Kalamazoo Literacy Council is partnering with the Radisson Hotel to host the 14th annual Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest.

Are You Playing In The Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest?

This year's fest will be on Saturday August 9th from Noon to 3:30pm and there will be 3 different divisions for players to compete in, one that's competitive, for fun, and with teams. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Kalamazoo Literacy Council and the work they do the community.

Kalamazoo Literacy Council Executive Director Michael Evans said this about the scrabble fest to WZZM via MSN:

If they want to improve their ability to read, fill out applications, or to be able to read anything that they have in front of them on their daily lives, we have volunteer tutors who are trained to help them on that journey to literacy. We also have services for English language learners who want to improve their language skills. We have immigrants and refugees from all over the globe who have come to the Kalamazoo area, and they need those important language skills to be able to make progress toward their goals.

Read More: FBI Alerts Michigan Of Stock Trading Scams

Read More: FBI Alerts Michigan Of Stock Trading Scams

Tickets to participate in the Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest are just $25 but the deadline to register if Friday July 18th.