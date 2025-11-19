Tesla Recalls Thousands Of Batteries In Michigan For Safety Concerns

They told us that eventually there would be flying cars and while that hasn't come true yet there have been some changes to the automotive industry over the years. One of the biggest and most recent changes was the implementation of the electric vehicle, taking out the need for gasoline, other fluids, and repairs/maintenance.

Get our free mobile app

There are some advantages and disadvantages to owning an electric vehicle which is up to each individual person to assess them and determine the outcome for themselves. The main concept is that you're turning in the costs of gas for the price of electricity but what if you're on a trip and can't find a charging station?

Tesla is one of the most popular electric vehicle brands in the world, but they are also one of the most tedious. Tesla is very similar to apple where you're encouraged to purchase and use their products with the vehicle to ensure the best quality and limit any malfunctions. Tesla recently announced a recall on one of their products in Michigan due to safety concerns.

Do You Own A Tesla? Would You Ever Own A Tesla?

USA Today via MSN reports:

Tesla is recalling more than 10,000 batteries designed for storing energy or using in homes after multiple reports of fires, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Roughly 10,500 units of certain Tesla Powerwall 2 AC Battery Power Systems are subject to the recall, according to CPSC, due to significant fire and burn hazards and risk of serious injury or death. According to the recall, initiated on Nov. 13, the lithium-ion battery cells in certain Powerwall 2 systems can cause the unit to stop functioning during normal use, resulting in overheating that can cause smoke or a fire.

Read More: GM Recalls Thousands Of Vehicles For Airbag Safety Concerns in Michigan

Read More: GM Recalls Thousands Of Vehicles For Airbag Safety Concerns in Michigan

There have already been 22 reports of overheated batteries, 5 reports of fire, and 6 reports of smoking batteries leading to minor damages but no injuries. Those with the recalled batteries have already been notified in the app and will be contacted by Tesla or a certified installer to replace the defective battery.