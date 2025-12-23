Many Indiana residents keep their favorite tea on hand when they're in the mood for relaxation or a caffeine boost. However, tea bags recalled in Indiana may cause a serious illness, and residents are urged to check their cupboards immediately.

FDA: Thousands Of Tea Bags Recalled In Indiana For Salmonella

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), nearly 30,000 bags of herbal tea sold in retail stores in Indiana and seven other states are being recalled for possible contamination with Salmonella, one of the leading causes of infection, hospitalization, and death from foodborne illness in the U.S. is a bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract that causes diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever, which usually begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria. The recall affects the following product:

Celebration Herbals recalled 1226 retail units of its Senna Leaf Herbal Tea 24 Teabags. The affected products have the following identifying information:

Net wt. 1.48 oz.

UPC 628240201829

Lot code: 251004

Best by date: Oct. 29, 2028

According to Healthline, senna tea is known to have a laxative effect and is often used as a remedy for constipation. Although the recall notice does not include specific consumer instructions, standard guidance applies: Do not consume the product. Instead, throw it away, or try to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

