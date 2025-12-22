Many Michigan residents keep their favorite tea flavor on hand for a delicious drink option. However, residents are urged to check their cupboards for a brand of tea that could potentially cause serious illness.

FDA: Thousands Of Tea Bags Recalled In Michigan Due To Salmonella

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), nearly 30,000 bags of herbal tea sold in Michigan and seven other states are being recalled for possible contamination with Salmonella, one of the leading causes of infection, hospitalization, and death from foodborne illness in the U.S. is a bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract that causes diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever, which usually begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria. The recall affects the following product:

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

This recall includes Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea 24 Teabags. The affected products have the following identifying information:

Product name: Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea

Celebration Herbals Senna Leaf Herbal Tea Packaging: 24 teabags

24 teabags Net weight: 1.48 ounces

1.48 ounces UPC: 628240201829

628240201829 Lot code: 251004

251004 Best-by date: Oct. 29, 2028

Oct. 29, 2028 Affected quantity: 1,226 retail units

According to Healthline, senna tea is known to have a laxative effect and is often used as a remedy for constipation. Although the recall notice does not include specific consumer instructions, standard guidance applies: Do not consume the product. Instead, throw it away, or try to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

11 Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Michigan Michigan has strict regulations to protect the environment and public health. Certain items are illegal to throw away in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson