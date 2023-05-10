In true Taylor Swift fashion, she always keeps her fans wondering what she'll do next. Her fan base is always eager to crack the next code and one TikToker thinks we can expect something extra special from her upcoming shows at Detroit's Ford Field.

What could it be?!

One deft Swiftie, who goes by the username Turcoyse on TikTok, recently posted a video to the social media platform sharing their thoughts on the newest Taylor Swift conspiracy theory regarding a secret memoir that is supposedly set to appear on store shelves this July.

In fact, these Swifties are so convinced that this super secretive novel that's rumored to be released on July 9 is from Taylor that her fan base is pre-ordering this mystery book even though its author has yet-to-be-named! No that's dedication.

What to Expect in Detroit:

Turcoyse goes on to point out that in Taylor's Lavender Haze music video there's a scene involving a weather forecast. In it, only two states share a reading of "13" on them, famously Taylor's lucky number-- Tennessee and Michigan.

Says Turcoyse,

in Nashville, Tennessee Taylor announced Speak Now- Taylor's Version. And so I looked up the tour and what do you know, she plays Detroit on June 9th and June 10th, and more than likely she's going to announce another surprise at one of those shows.

What's the Big Surprise?

Swifties seem to be caught up on one phrase in particular in a post Taylor made about the Speak Now release: Dear reader.

So what's the big surprise then? Taylor fans think she'll officially confirm the memoir's existence and the plans to release it this July at either of her Detroit shows next month.

I don't know about you, but I think Turcoyse is on to something! I guess we'll just have to wait another month to see...

