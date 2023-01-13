Bad Blood? Taylor Swift Themed Pop-Up Bar Coming to Chicago

Single Swifties, rejoice! If you find yourself dreading the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday you are not alone. You can mend your broken heart, plot revenge on your ex, or do both thanks to a new Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar in Chicago.

The website Bucketlisters which aims, "To help people experience more out of life, by making it easy to discover & book amazing experiences around the world" is putting together a new experience for scorn Taylor superfans called Bad Blood: a Taylor-themed Break-Up Bar.

What Will Bad Blood Include?

The anti-Valentine's Day party touts plenty of fun and unique experiences to help you forget your ex-- if only for a short while.

Tarot readers will be on site to forecast the future of your love life, karaoke will take place nightly so you can perform all your favorite love songs, there will be plenty of Taylor-themed décor for photo ops, and of course, curated cocktails to soothe your soul.

When Does the Bar Open?

The Bad Blood pop-up bar will be located at the Electric Garden and run from January 27 through February 26, 2022, to ensure all Swifties have time to get over to Chicago and "shake off" those bad Hinge dates.

How Much is Admission?

Unlike her Eras Tour, tickets to the Taylor pop-up are quite affordable! General Admission runs $20 per person and even includes a themed welcome cocktail. The venue also accepts bookings for private parties so get your squad together and enjoy a girls' night out.

Similar Taylor-themed events have happened here in West Michigan, but nothing quite as intricate as this. I definitely know what I'm doing this "Galentine's Day". Find more details on the break-up bar here.

