Enjoy Tarik Skubal’s Detroit Tigers Career While You Can

Tarik Skubal has quickly become not just one of the best young pitchers but one of the best overall pitchers in the entire MLB. He has won the American League Cy Young award, which goes to the conference's best pitcher, for the last two years in a row and led the MLB in multiple pitching statistical categories. On top of these individuals' accomplishments, he has led the Tigers back to the playoffs for back-to-back seasons.

Before the start of the 2025 season, the Detroit Tigers signed Skubal to a year deal with the plans of restructuring a deal with him following the season. Now that the season has come and gone with the Tigers losing the Seattle Mariners in the Divisional round of the playoffs, its time for the two sides to come to deal. As you can imagine this can be a lengthy process as they deliberate and find a comfortable middle ground for both parties.

In fact, there have even been some rumors that the star pitcher could be signed and traded in a crazy move during the offseason. Detroit Tigers general manager Jeff Greenberg has even said he wouldn't be doing his job correctly if he didn't at least listen to the offers that teams were bringing to the table. So, this makes you wonder, how long will the ace be slinging pitches in Comerica Park?

How Long Do You Think Tarik Skubal Will Be A Detroit Tiger?

As of right now, there has been no action made to sign Skubal as the Tigers are still in discussions with his agent but there has been a multi-year $425 million extension on the table. As of right now, the top destinations to land the superstar pitcher are the Los Angeles Dodgers (shocker), New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and the Baltimore Orioles.

Skubal has expressed interest in staying with the Detroit Tigers long-term and not only loving the fans but the city of Detroit as a whole. He does want to be compensated for his talents in par with others at his position while also playing for a World Series contender. There are a lot of moving pieces and factors to this deal and it may be months before we know what will happen.