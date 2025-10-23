All Detroit Stadiums Are Now Tobacco-less Facilities

Big tobacco has been making money off the nicotine habits and addiction of people since the early 1900s and just like every other business in the world, they have continued to adapt to the ever-changing world around them. As technology, discretion, and popularity influence their products as they ensure they are fulfilling their customers desires and needs.

Get our free mobile app

In the last 15 or so years, the new trend of nicotine use has been vaping and now nicotine pouches. Both of these products allow for nicotine users to have discretion and opportunity to use nicotine in public without disturbing others. Vapes and vaping in general have been receiving tons of pushback for their marketing style and how they are encouraging young teens to start a nicotine habit.

Now, the hottest trend in the nicotine business are pouches, which are used similarly to chewing tobacco. The pouches, which are full of nicotine, sit in the mouth of a user and enters their blood stream through their saliva to give them the "buzzed" feeling they are looking for. Most stadiums have already banned vaping but now some of them are looking to ban nicotine pouches too, including some in Michigan.

Are You A Tobacco Or Nicotine User Of Any Kind? You May Want To Know This!

MLive reports:

Detroit’s sports stadiums and arenas will no longer allow smokeless tobacco products. The Detroit City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday, Oct. 21, making Comerica Park, Ford Field, and Little Caesars Arena completely tobacco-free. The ban adds products like nicotine pouches to the prohibited products list, which already included cigarettes and vapes/e-cigarettes.

Read More: New Cigar Lounge Could Open In Detroit Airport

Read More: New Cigar Lounge Could Open In Detroit Airport

If someone is found violating the policy, they will receive a warning the first time and then further violations or repeated use could result in removal from the stadium and/or a $500 fine. Comerica Park in Detroit becomes the 18th MLB stadium to go completely tobacco free.