The opportunity of a lifetime awaits you in the lakefront town of Bridgman, Michigan!

If you're an ambitious homebrewer or you're simply a fan of imbibing any number of Michigan's craft beers, you'll definitely want to check out this property listing.

Tapistry Brewing was founded by Joe Rudnick and his partner Greg Korson. Originally from the corporate pharmaceutical world, the two decided to take their passion for science and homebrewing and turn it into a booming business.

The pair first acquired the buildings at 4236 and 4242 Lake Street in 2012 before opening their taproom in July of 2013. Since then Tapistry's offerings have grown to include spirits and wine, in addition to craft beer.

For Sale

No word on why the current owners are walking away from the business, but here's what we know about the sale so far: both buildings, all licenses, recipes, equipment, furnishings, and branding are included in the $1.8 million price tag

The brewery's property listing states,

Turn key....Award winning established brewery in the heart of the lakefront town of Bridgman...The ground work has all been done for you with product and equipment, great potential to expand distribution!

Michigan-- and Beyond!

Tapistry isn't just for craft beer lovers in Southwest Michigan. In addition to distribution across the Mitten, you can also find Tapistry in states like Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana.

According to the listing all brewing, distilling, and packaging operations are done on-site. With the inclusion of recipes and branding, all the brewery needs is the right person to step in and expand Tapistry's footprint across the Midwest-- and beyond!