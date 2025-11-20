New Craft Bar Opening In Downtown Kalamazoo

One of the many things that Kalamazoo is known for is the bar and brewery scene, especially because it lines up with the "college town" feel that the city has. There are dozens of breweries and bars within the towns limits and that number substantially grows if you include the entire county. Having a drink is one of the many ways that people bond and build community in Kalamazoo.

Get our free mobile app

Downtown Kalamazoo has always been a great place to grab a drink and have a great night out. Then a couple years ago the city introduced the social district which allows patrons to take their cocktails while walking through downtown Kalamazoo and enjoying the ambiance. There are several bars in the area that all provide different vibes for customers to enjoy depending on their mood.

There's a new bar looking to enter the heavily competitive space but provide a new sense of comfort that they hope draws in the casual drinker, the regular customers, and everyone in between. The Kalamazoo couple will be taking over the former space of Ouzos European Grill to introduce the craft bar.

Are You Looking For A New Bar To Visit?

MLive via MSN reports:

A creation from Kalamazoo couple Jon and Heidi Best, the aptly named Alley Cat is preparing for its soft opening — expected to take place in the next couple weeks. “We want people to come in for the drinks and stay for the company,” said Heidi Best, who has spent nearly two decades working in Kalamazoo’s service industry. The bar, located at 266 E. Michigan Ave. next to the 110-year-old Coney Island, will have a heavy focus on all things craft — craft cocktails, craft ciders and craft beers.

Read More: New Bus Shuttle Lets Western Michigan Students Explore Downtown Kalamazoo

Read More: New Bus Shuttle Lets Western Michigan Students Explore Downtown Kalamazoo

The only downside is that bar only has an open kitchen and no hood system so they won't be able to grill or fry any foods, but they will have small plates. Some of the food options include charcuterie boards, toasted sandwiches, desserts, and more. Alley Cat is hoping to be a fun and laid-back environment that can join in on the Beats On Bates Alley fun.