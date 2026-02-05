Wax Wings Brewing Release New Beer With Kalamazoo Curling Club

There are two things that have had a long-standing history in Kalamazoo, sports and beer. The best thing about them is that they bring the people of the community together and it's even better when those two things are coexisting in the same space. The first thing that comes to mind are sporting events and sports bars where you get to watch a game, enjoy a beverage, and do it all with like-minded individuals.

Get our free mobile app

While watching sports and drinking adult beverages may go hand in hand, many people forget that playing sports and drinking don't always go together. For example, trying to play baseball, basketball, football, soccer, lacrosse, or other physically demanding sports while drinking can be hard but what about some of the less demanding games? Tons of people will tell you that bowling, darts, cornhole, arcade games and other activities are more fun when drinking is involved.

I would have to agree with them as there are clearly some things that are much more intriguing when drinks are involved. There's one sport that hadn't crossed my mind, curling. If you ask me, curling and drinking sounds like it could be some of the most fun I've ever had. I think that's part of the reason that Wax Wings Brewing and the Kalamazoo Curling Club have collaborated to create a beer.

Are You Looking Forward To Trying The Kalamazoo Curling Club Beer?

MLive reports:

The Kalamazoo Curling Club may not have its own ice this year, but it does have its own beer. The club, off the ice since last fall’s closure of Wings West prompted some shuffling of area ice user groups has partnered with Wax Wings Brewing Co. for an Olympic launch of the Hammered & Stoned IPA. The launch will be commemorated with an all-day celebration of curling and beer, from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, at Wax Wings, 3480 Gull Road.

Read More: Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week Returns For A 16th Year

Read More: Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week Returns For A 16th Year

The hammered and stoned name is using two terms that are heavily used in the Curling game. The Kalamazoo Curling Club will be at Wax Wings all day to give people an opportunity to try curling, answer questions, and provide live commentary during Olympic matches.

Can You Believe Michigan Loves Curling So Much It Has 9 Clubs? Curling Clubs from all around Michigan Gallery Credit: Nate Reed