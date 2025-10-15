You'll never go thirsty in Michigan!

Home to Beer City USA (a.k.a. Grand Rapids, Michigan) there is certainly no shortage of craft beer to quench your thirst. While in recent years it seems as though Michigan's craft beer bubble has burst, I assure you:

Get our free mobile app

Michigan (still) loves craft beer!

Handmap Brewing - Battle Creek, MI - Lauren G/TSM Handmap Brewing - Battle Creek, MI - Lauren G/TSM loading...

While it feels as though we're constantly seeing closings-- Eternity Brewing Co. in Howell, Tecumseh Brewing, Brite Eyes Brewing in Kalamazoo-- there is still hope for us craft beer lovers in Michigan yet.

Whether its German-style beer, pinball, or board games, each brewery needs to find its own niche. Did you know Michigan is home to two of the top three outdoor beer gardens in America?

Whether you're Up North, near the Michiana border, or somewhere in between, these 9 Michigan breweries are must-visit destinations:

9 of the Best Breweries in Michigan According to me and my palette-- I hope you like IPAs! Here are some of my favorite breweries I've visited across Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

For Sale: Beautiful Michigan Brewery On The Shores of Lake Superior Billed as "Michigan's first cooperatively owned brewery", Drifa Brewing Company in Marquette is listed for sale at $375k. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon