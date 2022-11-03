If you are not a craft beer fanatic and you live here in West Michigan-- I feel bad for you! Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding cities are considered a Mecca for craft beer lovers across the country. How lucky are we to have "Beer City USA" in our own backyard?

Now that Grand Rapids' Founders Brewing and Bell's Brewing here in Kalamazoo have been sold to major global distributors, Michigan's largest independent craft brewery has announced a new location in Battle Creek, MI.

Battle Creek Brewpub

On Thursday, November 3, the official New Holland Brewing Co. Facebook page shared the exciting announcement which read,

We've got some BIG news for you! We are set to open an all-new brewpub in Battle Creek...It will be located in the heart of downtown Battle Creek at 64 West Michigan Ave...We can't wait to create savored moments with you!

What to Expect

What's been in the works since 2018 is finally set to become reality in Spring 2023. The new brewpub will feature a 4,000 sq. foot beer garden with a permanent cover, meaning the outdoor space will be accessible year-round.

According to the New Holland website, the Battle Creek location will feature,

a collection of menu items from our Holland and Grand Rapids restaurant locations, small-batch releases of beers and spirits crafted on-site, and much more.

As long as that includes the pepperoni pinwheels, I'm in! Look like we'll have a new favorite brewpub to visit once patio season returns. The new brewpub is also located right down the road from Handmap Brewing. Time for a Battle Creek beer crawl!

