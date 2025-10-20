How did this charming Indiana brewery earn its haunted reputation?

Note to self: If you’re renovating a 1920s building and find a creepy locked room in the attic-- maybe just leave the door closed.

Get our free mobile app

Located within the quaint downtown district of Auburn, Indiana a.k.a. "Home of the Classics" Auburn Brewing Company co-owners Josh and Emma Metcalf spent three years in the building before learning of the secret room's existence.

Auburn Brewing Company, Indiana Auburn Brewing Company, Indiana - Daniel Beals via YouTube loading...

The building, once a 1920s service station, kept its secrets hidden until renovations began and the ceiling came down, revealing its true layout. Located within the attic (which, we all can agree attics are just creepy in general) crews discovered a secret room with multiple locks on the door. As Josh Metcalf told 21 AliveNews WPTA,

It’s like they just built a random room, put a bunch of locks on the door...In that room, it looks like a kid had written on the wall — two different kids’ last names: Thatcher...which is the original owner of the building.

The room’s very existence is unsettling, but when employees began reporting the sound of heavy doors slamming shut the owners decided it was time to invite a paranormal team in:

The findings were enough to convince Metcalf, a self-identified skeptic. According to WPTA21 Metcalf, along with local paranormal investigator Jill Devine, believes the room could be tied to prohibition or prostitution. Metcalf has chosen to leave the room visible for patrons, adding:

There’s so much unknown about it, that we also didn’t want to change too much of the history of the building...And we were hoping someday someone could walk in and tell us ‘oh hey, that’s what was happening up there!’

5 Midwest Distilleries Offering Overnight Stays Keep the party going after hours at these ale houses/distilleries across Michigan and Indiana which offer guests the option to stay the night. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

9 of the Best Breweries in Michigan According to me and my palette-- I hope you like IPAs! Here are some of my favorite breweries I've visited across Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon