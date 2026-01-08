Michigan Law Expands Nonalcoholic Beer Options At Breweries

This new law change opens doors for nonalcoholic (NA) beer fans across Michigan. Cheers to 2026!

Many of us indulged over the holiday season and as there are no major holidays in January it's the perfect time to go alcohol for at least 31 days, or more. Are you participating in "Dry January" this year?

As bar and restaurant culture evolves across Michigan and the U.S., more establishments are adapting to a clear shift: fewer people are choosing to drink alcohol. What’s driving the change? Sybil Marsh, a physician specializing in family medicine and addiction tells Time,

There was a time where drinking some alcohol was a badge of maturity and was sophisticated. But now, it's only one out of a whole range of ways that people can relax or show sophistication and so on

However, those choosing to drink NA beers while out with friends at local taprooms have found themselves with limited options in Michigan-- until now. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Michigan breweries are now permitted to sell NA beers from other breweries in their taprooms.

This must have something to do with beer and liquor laws, right? As Fox 2 Detroit reports,

Previously, breweries were restricted to only selling beer made in its tasting room. Now, nonalcoholic beers from other breweries can be sold and consumed both in the tasting rooms and off-premises...This greatly expands nonalcoholic beer options that customers have access to when they go out.

While I do drink, I know plenty of people who don’t, which is why I appreciate this new law. Drinking is deeply ingrained in our culture, and it’s encouraging to see alcohol-centric businesses expanding their offerings to be more inclusive.

