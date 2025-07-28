After spending several summers living out of state in Nebraska I now find myself asking each summer:

Why doesn't Michigan embrace the Midwest floating tradition of Tanking?

Never heard of the concept? Apparently no one in Michigan has! With all the livestock and agricultural operations in the state, surely somebody has an extra stock tank or two.

Now, I've kayaked, canoed, and tubed down many Michigan rivers but I have never seen anything quite like this. Here's how it works:

If you're wondering why it's called tanking it's because you quite literally float in a giant stock tank down the river. The tank, which is typically used as feed or water troughs for livestock, has been turned into a mode of transportation by innovative Midwesterners.

Hey, whatever floats your boat! (or tank)

Tanking is now a tourism industry in Nebraska where friends and family float the wide but shallow Platte River. Much like you would find a riverside livery to rent canoes, kayaks, and inner tubes, businesses offer large stock tanks as an option to rent for a day of fun on the water.

With over 3,000 miles of water trails across the state surely tanking is a trend we could just as easily start here in Michigan. What I love most about tanking is that they're big enough to fit all your essentials for a day on the water: full-size coolers, folding chairs-- I've even seen a full size picnic table inside a stock tank!

In my opinion, Michigan definitely needs to step up its float game. Find more on tanking here.

