Beloved Michigan Pizza Joint Fires Up the Ovens Once More

After nearly 44 years in business the local favorite closed up shop last summer. Thankfully the building hasn't been vacant for long as a new pizza joint will once again occupy the iconic food stand.

It was truly a sad day when family-owned Chicago Style Pizza in Portage, Michigan closed their doors; it was a Southwest Michigan staple! First opened in 1979, MLive reports owners Jack and Cindy Taylor first met while working at a pizza parlor in their home state of Illinois. The pair were barely out of high school when they decided to bring their passion for authentic Chicago-style pizza to West Michigan.

The couple's eldest daughter Jennifer and the rest of the family made the tough decision to close their takeout pizza joint in May 2023 and things just haven't been the same since-- until now!

May 2023: Chicago Style Pizza in Portage Announces Sudden Closure

On December 11, 2024 we learned Kalako Street Cuisine & Events, a popular local food truck, has taken over the shack. The new owners shared the good news that the pizza ovens will once again be fired up:

We are very excited to announce our Grand Opening is today! We can’t wait to serve so many pizzas and smiles to everyone for years to come! We are located at 10420 Portage Rd (what use to be Chicago Style Pizza) Wednesday-Sunday 3pm-10pm

The new pizza joint is called Kalako Pizza and it seems like they've had a very successful first week of business sharing,

Thank you to everyone for the overwhelming support these first few days of opening!! We really appreciate you trying our food out and being patient while we iron out the details. We want to apologize for our longer wait times and let you know these will get better soon!

With so many business closings this year, it's encouraging to see someone who's actually opening. We're looking forward to enjoying many pizzas, subs, and more from Kalako in the new year-- and beyond!

