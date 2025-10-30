Many Michigan residents include tacos in their weekly dinner plans, and taco kits make putting together a quick, delicious taco Tuesday meal a breeze. However, residents are warned that a popular taco kit has been recalled in Michigan over a potentially life-threatening mix-up.

Taco Kits Recalled In Michigan Over 'Life-Threatening' Seasoning

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a recall for taco kits has been initiated after a surprising, potentially dangerous labeling mix-up: The taco seasoning packets actually contain cocoa mix. The cocoa mix contains a milk allergen that's not declared on the taco kit packaging. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the alert warns.

According to the FDA, Teasdale Foods is voluntarily recalling the following products:

Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit, packaging in a blue and yellow box with UPC: 4099100318715, with lot code 25259 and Best if used by date: MAR 15 26 printed on the back of the package.

The products were distributed to Aldi stores in Michigan.

People who have purchased the recalled taco kits are urged to return them to the original place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with additional questions may contact Teasdale Foods, Inc., via email at teasdalecomplaints@teasdalefoods.com.

