The Best Places to get Sushi in Southwest Michigan

It's time for you to nominate your favorite sushi restaurants in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek areas.

You either love sushi or you hate sushi. If you're one of those people that love sushi, you may be looking for the best places to grab yourself some Sashimi, Nigiri or Maki. That's why we're asking everyone to nominate their favorite sushi spot in Southwest Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Important note: Only restaurants that specialize in sushi that are located in Southwest Michigan will be included in the poll. Only one nomination per restaurant is necessary. Nominations end February 15th. Voting runs from February 16th through March 2nd. We'll share the full results with you on the morning of Friday, March 3rd.

Check out the top sushi restaurants in Kalamazoo from 2022 by clicking here.

While we wait for the "Best Sushi Restaurants in Southwest Michigan" poll to begin, you can check out the best sushi that Lansing has to offer below.

The 10 Best Sushi Restaurants in the Lansing Area We have some good sushi restaurants in the Lansing area. I went to yelp to get some reviews and input about the local sushi scene.