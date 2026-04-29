From blockbuster legends to chart-topping icons and even a commander-in-chief, Michigan has quietly been running a celebrity factory right under our noses.

And here’s the wild part: a lot of the stars we grew up watching, listening to, or cheering for? They might’ve grown up just down the road. We’re talking heavy hitters like Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels, and Terry Crews. Michigan also claims one of the most die-hard Detroit Lions fans on the planet… and casually produced one of the greatest rappers of all time, Eminem.

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Of course, not every name on the list is getting a standing ovation. Let’s just say Michigan has also produced a few “we’ll… let other states claim them” types, like Steven Seagal and Ted Nugent.

One name that absolutely deserves a spotlight right now? Aidan Hutchinson. The 25-year-old went from Dearborn High School standout to University of Michigan star to living out his NFL dream with the Lions. He’s already a force in Detroit, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before the rest of the country catches up.

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Scroll through the gallery below to see the full list of Michigan-made celebrities, organized alphabetically by first name.

50 Biggest Celebrities From Michigan These are the 50 most famous people from Michigan in alphabetical order by their first names. Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Think we missed someone huge? Call it out on social and in the comments. And if you want to keep the Michigan pride rolling, tap below to check out the biggest-selling artists of all time who got their start right here in the Mitten.

Read More: 11 Biggest Selling Artists in Music History From Michigan

Read More: 11 Biggest Selling Artists in Music History From Michigan

Let us know in the comments if we missed a famous Michigander. In the meantime, check out the biggest-selling artists in music history who are from Michigan by tapping here.