Supino Pizzeria In Detroit Among The Best In America

Pizza is one of the most debated foods in the entire world as everybody feels their favorite type of pizza is the best pizza. It doesn't help that there are so many different kinds of pizza and some of them are regional. This creates a natural competition between the different cities, regions, states, and even countries. At the end of the day, pizza is pizza but there are some that taste better than others.

Personally, I am a Chicago deep dish pizza lover, it's something about the sauce being on top and everything else being buried and stuffed under the cheese that is just magnificent. There's also Detroit deep dish, New York style thin crust, Sicilian, and more. There will be a debate about pizza until the end of time, but the taste never lies.

There are thousands of pizza shops in Michigan, some of them are franchise locations of chain businesses while others are local spots that love to put their own flair and love in every single pie. Every shop would love to take home the honors and be able to call themselves the best pizza shop in the state but only one place gets that luxury.

Have You Ever Eaten Supino Pizzeria In Detroit?

Well technically, 50 places get to have that honor for their individual states. Supino Pizzeria in Detroit was named as the best pizza shop in Michigan. Love Food reports:

Consistently good New York–style pizza is what you get at Supino Pizzeria in Detroit. It has eight red sauce options and five white sauce options, plenty of appetizers (including meatballs), and three desserts: cannoli, panna cotta, and affogato. One of this cozy restaurant's most popular pizzas is the Supino, with roasted garlic, black olives, chili oil, ricotta, and mozzarella – and there are regular specials available.

Supino was actually ranked not only the best in Michigan but the 22nd best in all of America, which is prestigious company. I haven't had the opportunity to try Supino but it's definitely on my list now.