Sub Club Rewards Program Returns To Michigan Subway Locations

Over the last 5 years or so, almost every business has either reimplemented or introduced a rewards program to try and not only keep their current customers around but also to hopeful catch the eye of new customers. One thing that always catches people's attention is food, especially if they can earn or have it for free.

Get our free mobile app

Almost every fast-food chain and even some sit-down restaurants have mobile apps and rewards programs. The idea of these apps and programs is to make ordering and delivering food easier and to give customers something special for choosing their business on a consistent basis.

Subway used to let its customers take advantage of the Sub Club which granted them a free sub after they purchased so many. As you can imagine, they eventually felt like they were losing money by giving away free food and did away with the promotion. Now, Subway lovers in Michigan will be able to rejoice as the programs is set to make a return.

Were you a Member of the Original of the Subway Sub Club?

MLive reports:

Starting Dec. 1, club members receive one free footlong sandwich for any combination of three footlongs or six six-inch sandwiches they purchase. Club members also earn points during every transaction that can also be converted into Subway Cash. Customers can then use Subway Cash to save money on future orders. Members will also have specialized offers and promotions sent to them, which include a free cookie on the member’s birthday.

Read More: The Zoo Scoop Is A New Kalamazoo Ice Cream Shop

Read More: The Zoo Scoop Is A New Kalamazoo Ice Cream Shop

Subway is always giving customers a chance to win $10,000. Customers who redeem their first footlong by December 10th will be entered for a chance to win. Subway will select 4 winners as they will have a choice between $10,000 or a Subway baking oven to make their own subway bread at home.