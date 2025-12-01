The Zoo Scoop Is A New Kalamazoo Ice Cream Shop

Some people will tell you that ice cream should be a summer dessert and it's too cold to enjoy the cold sweet treat in the winter. I would be one of the many people to argue that ice cream is a delicacy that should be enjoyed during any time of the year. There are several different types of ice cream and regardless of which one you like, it's the perfect cap to a great day.

Get our free mobile app

There are levels to the ice cream game and those shops that make their own ice cream are some of the bests in the world. Michigan is lucky to have several of these shops spread out throughout the state, provide delicious, sweet treats to residents and visitors all year long. Michigan also has many chain ice cream shops like Coldstone, roll up, and Dairy Queen.

Kalamazoo has several independent ice cream shops within the city limits including Twister and Ritter's. Now, there is another independent shop coming to town, choosing to come in during the winter months rather than the summer. They will have to compete with the aforementioned along with the frozen yogurt shops, but they believe their special vibes will bring success.

What's Your Favorite Kind Of Ice Cream?

WWMT reports:

The Zoo Scoop, located at 3262 Stadium Dr., is having a grand opening ribbon cutting event at 11 a.m. on Monday, according to event organizers. The new spot offers ice cream, shakes, loaded shakes, dirty sodas, paninis and wraps. For their grand opening they're offering several deals throughout the day including:

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. : Panini or Wrap meal and scoop of ice cream for $11.99

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. : Loaded Shakes (Birthday Cake or Peppermint) $8.00

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. : $4.00 Dirty Sodas, Floats, Shakes

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. : $1.00 Single Scoops

Read More: New Craft Bar Opening In Downtown Kalamazoo

Read More: New Craft Bar Opening In Downtown Kalamazoo

The Zoo Scoop will be open daily from 11am to 7pm and will have different specials every weekday. Those specials are as follows:

Monday: $2 off panini or wrap meals

Tuesday: Taco Tuesday (1 for $3 or 3 for $7.99 - Includes one topping plus whipped cream and cherry

Wednesday: $4 Milkshakes

Thursdays: $4 Dirty sodas

Friday: Free Topping Fridays.