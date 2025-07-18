Rachel Anderson isn’t just serving up points on the court; she’s serving as a role model in the community, too.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the week nomination: Rachel Anderson

Rachel Anderson School: Portage Northern High School

Sport: Volleyball

Volleyball Nominated By: Next Level Sports Center Athletic Director- Katrina Miller

Read More: Detroit Announces The Return Of A WNBA Team To Michigan

Read More: Detroit Announces The Return Of A WNBA Team To Michigan

This is what Katrina Miller had to say about Rachel Anderson,

We are proud to recognize Rachel Anderson as our Athlete of the Week! Rachel has been a dedicated member of the Next Level Volleyball program for the majority of her volleyball career. She consistently leads by example, bringing intensity, determination, and a true passion for the game every time she steps on the court. Rachel has pushed through challenges and setbacks without ever losing her drive or love for the sport. Her resilience and positive attitude have made her a role model for her teammates and a valued member of our community. In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Rachel has begun stepping into a leadership role within the program. She has taken on coaching responsibilities in both our volleyball program and our multi-sport camps, showing maturity, initiative, and a genuine desire to give back. We are incredibly grateful to have Rachel as part of our Next Level Family. Her dedication, growth, and leadership make her more than deserving of this recognition. Congratulations, Rachel!

Please join us in congratulating Rachel Anderson, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Student-Athlete, Rachel Anderson, Portage, Michigan Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan and Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft team up every week to shine a spotlight on a local student-athlete who is killing the game both on and off the field and/or court. Each Monday morning at 6:45, you can hear the Student-Athlete of the Week segment on 103.3 KFR.

A Look Inside Schoolcraft's Next Level Sports Center: Formerly known as The Dome, Next Level Sports Center celebrates its grand opening after $4 million in upgrades. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Tap here to see all of the previous student-athletes previously honored.

Tap here to see all of the previous student-athletes previously honored.