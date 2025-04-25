Meet Olive Ford: A Rising Star In Southwest Michigan Golf
Meet Olive Ford, our Next Level Student Athlete of the Week, showcasing hard work and talent in Southwest Michigan sports.
We spotlight Southwest Michigan student athletes who go above and beyond in many different sports, such as golf, softball, volleyball, soccer, powerlifting, lacrosse, and others. This week, we honor Olive Ford from Andrews Elementary in Three Rivers.
Get our free mobile app
Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week
- Athlete of the Week: Olive Ford
- Club Name: Next Level Golf
- School: Andrews Elementary in Three Rivers
- Nominated By: Next Level Director of Golf Matt Hagen
Here's what Matt Hagen had to say about young golfer Olive Ford,
Olive loves golf and wants to get better. She understands that to get better, she needs to be hardworking and practice when she is not at camp. She accomplishes tasks in an orderly and timely manner and is always respectful to coaches and her fellow classmates.
Please join us in congratulating Olive Ford. This week's Student-Athlete of the Week.
If you missed last week's student-athlete tap the button below.
Tap here to see all of the Southwest Michigan Student-Athletes that have been featured in 2025
READ MORE: Federal Bill Could Change College Sports in Michigan As We Know It
Every week, Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft partners with Townsquare Media to shine a light on a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan. You can hear about the Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday mornings around 6:45 on 103.3 KFR.
Old Michigan Sports Teams We Forgot Existed
Michigan's had so many sports teams come and go over the years. Do you remember these?
Gallery Credit: JR
Best Sports Bars in the Kalamazoo Area
If you need to catch the game, these are the places you need to be in the Kalamazoo area.
Gallery Credit: Yelp