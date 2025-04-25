Meet Olive Ford: A Rising Star In Southwest Michigan Golf

Meet Olive Ford, our Next Level Student Athlete of the Week, showcasing hard work and talent in Southwest Michigan sports.

We spotlight Southwest Michigan student athletes who go above and beyond in many different sports, such as golf, softball, volleyball, soccer, powerlifting, lacrosse, and others. This week, we honor Olive Ford from Andrews Elementary in Three Rivers.

Student-Athlete of the Week: Olive Ford

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the Week: Olive Ford

Club Name: Next Level Golf

School: Andrews Elementary in Three Rivers

Nominated By: Next Level Director of Golf Matt Hagen

Here's what Matt Hagen had to say about young golfer Olive Ford,

Olive loves golf and wants to get better. She understands that to get better, she needs to be hardworking and practice when she is not at camp. She accomplishes tasks in an orderly and timely manner and is always respectful to coaches and her fellow classmates.

Please join us in congratulating Olive Ford. This week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Every week, Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft partners with Townsquare Media to shine a light on a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan. You can hear about the Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday mornings around 6:45 on 103.3 KFR.

