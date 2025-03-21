Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Karli Caswell

Karli Caswell of Portage Central Middle School shines as a volleyball player with her powerful serves and leadership skills making her a standout nominee this week.

Each week, Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan shines the spotlight on a local student-athlete who goes above and beyond on and off the court or field. Covering many different sports from Volleyball, Golf, Lacrosse, soccer, and powerlifting there are many athletes out here killin' the game. This week we honor a volleyball player from Portage Central Middle School, Karli Caswell.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete: Karli Caswell

Club: Next Level Volleyball

School: Portage Central Middle School

Nominated By: Coach Kristi Burk

Student-Athlete of the Week: Karli Caswell Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

This is what Coach Kristi Burk about Karli Caswell,

She's a beast! She has power-producing points in her serves. She plays RS/OPP but will play in the middle and always volunteers to do what is in the best interest of the team! She brings energy and is fun! She gets along with all of her teammates and is a true leader!! I love this kid!

Please join us in congratulating Karli Caswell on this honor for her outstanding work.

Tap here to see all of the student-athletes that we have featured this year.

Tap here to see all of the student-athletes that we have featured this year.

Every Monday, Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft partners with Townsquare Media to highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan.

Abandoned Putter's Family Fun Center, Portage