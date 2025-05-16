Emma Hackworth Shows True Grit In Volleyball Journey

Portage Northern's own Emma Hackworth is a shining example of resilience and teamwork. Get ready to hear how she’s raising the bar in local sports.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the Week Nomination: Emma Hackworth

Sport: Volleyball

School: Portage Northern High School

Coach: Nikki Hackworth

Nominated By: Next Level Athletic Director, Katrina Miller

Here's what Katrina Miller had to say about Emma Hackworth,

I am proud to nominate Emma Hackworth for Athlete of the Week. Emma has been a dedicated member of the Next Level Volleyball program since 2019. Her journey began with serving lessons and quickly grew to include camps, clinics, and ultimately, club teams. Over the years, Emma has shown remarkable commitment, resilience, and growth—especially in the face of adversity. Last season, Emma battled back from an injury with unwavering determination, never missing a single practice or game, even choosing to be with her team at a volleyball tournament over prom weekend. Her dedication to her team and this program is truly exceptional. Emma consistently pushes herself to grow and improve, both on and off the court. From striving to achieve one more pull-up during her Athletic Mentors workouts to giving 100% effort at every practice, her drive to reach her personal “next level” is truly inspiring. She leads by example and sets a high standard for what it means to be a hardworking, team-focused, and goal-driven athlete. Emma is a role model for younger athletes in our program, demonstrating what it looks like to be a supportive teammate, a relentless worker, and a true ambassador of the NLVB values. She represents everything our program stands for, and we are lucky to have her.

Please join me in congratulating Emma Hackworth, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

