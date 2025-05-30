Meet Baylee Gwilt, the young athlete who's taking Lake Center Elementary by storm with her impressive skills in both softball and volleyball.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete of the Week Nomination: Baylee Gwilt

Sport: Softball and Volleyball

School: Lake Center Elementary in Portage

Please join me in congratulating Baylee Gwilt, this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

This is what Next Level Sports Center had to say about Baylee Gwilt,

Baylee Gwilt is a 5th grader with the talent of an 8th grader! She attends Lake Center Elementary and plays both softball and volleyball here at Next Level. She shows up every week and puts in the work! Baylee has attended several Next Level camps and clinics, and she's planning on trying out for our Next Level travel softball this July! Look out because Baylee is here to dominate!!

Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan is proud to partner with Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft to celebrate local student athletes in the Kalamazoo area. The Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week can be heard on 103.3 KFR on Monday mornings around 6:45.

READ MORE: Battle Jacks New Owner Excited For Baseball In Battle Creek

READ MORE: Battle Jacks New Owner Excited For Baseball In Battle Creek

Student-Athlete of the Week Summary:

